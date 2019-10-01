55 ft Budha statue to be erected near Mumbai twin Chembur Freeway tunnels

A 55 ft Budha Statue made of fiberglass will be erected in the vast stretch of land between Mumbai’s Anik-Panjarpol Link Road tunnels of the Eastern Freeway.

The project, estimated to be around 10 crores would be a major tourist attraction with a Budha park, A meditation center, and a jogging track and will be an exact replica of the Budha statue at Ravangla, Sikkim. The project is being undertaken by MHADA to deter encroachers from taking over the government land in Deonar hills and is expected to be completed within a year.