Air India announces heavy discount on flight tickets

Air India is offering a 25 per cent discount on domestic flight tickets under a new campaign named Ghumo India Family fare. According to the website of the national carrier, bookings can be made till March 31, 2020. Families travelling together will get discounted tickets.

According to the carrier, a minimum family of three and a maximum of six members on domestic return travel can avail this discount, the airline said. The offer is valid for the family of a minimum of three members comprising spouse, children and head of the family. The family must travel together for the entire journey to avail the offer. The offer is not applicable on one-way travel, Air India said.