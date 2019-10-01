Arms, cash and drugs worth Rs 13 crores seized ; 2 Arrested

In a major operation conducted by the Palghar police on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border, two persons were arrested and a huge cache of arms and contraband worth Rs 13 crores were seized from their possession.

At least, three AK-47 rifles and some country-made arms and ammunition were seized from the accused. The police also seized Rs 80 lakhs cash and drugs including ephedrine, mephedrone, heroin, morphine and DMT (N-Dimethyltripthamine) in various quantities.

Some of the drugs like DMT are very rare and it being synthesized in India leads to questions of its abuse and manufacture in the country.

Primary information suggests that the drugs could have been manufactured and were being shipped Mumbai and overseas.