Banjara girl molested in Neyyattinkara, Kerala : Man arrested

A minor girl belonging to nomadic banjara clan of Rajasthan was sexually abused in Neyyattinkara close to the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram. The girls family lived in a make-shift tent beside roadside making and selling potteries. The police arrested Anu and charged him under POCSO act for offenses committed against children.

The incident happened yesterday night when the girls family saw their daughter being taken away and cried for help. As per reports, the man approached her on pretention to buy potteries and later dragged her to a nearby tent. The girl’s cries for help were heard by the on-goers and they leaped in to help the girl. The molester was cornered and handed over to police. The girl is now taken for a medical check-up, as per sources.