Latest Newsarms & ammunationsInternationalDefence

China celebrated its 70 th anniversary with the biggest military parade ever

Oct 1, 2019, 09:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

China staged a massive military parade in Beijing on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

In a display of the communist republic’s growing military might over 15,000 troops, more than 160 aircraft and 580 weapon systems paraded Tiananmen square as President Xi jin Ping inspected. The Presidential speech envisaged his vision of a “Chinese dream” of national rejuvenation and global prominence.

In-display was Chinese DF-17 missiles, capable of reaching the US mainland within 30 minutes of launch with a nuclear warhead.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close