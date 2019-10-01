CRAZY EXPERIMENT! T.V Presenter Let 6 Feet Python Bite him For this Reason. WATCH VIDEO

TV presenter Adam Thorn, from Australia, did the unthinkable by letting a 6 feet long, absolutely scary python bite him! He needed stitches on his arm after the act. The presenter, had a mask to protect his face. The whole crazy experiment is a part of History Channel’s new series “Kings of Pain”.

The new series follows wildlife biologist Adam Thorn and professional animal handler Rob “Caveman” Alleva as they let some of the most dangerous animals and insects bite them. The visuals are truly scary. Watch the video here:

Video Courtesy: HISTORY