Do You Know the Price of John Brittas’ Flat at Marad as Mentioned in the Document? See this Fb Post

The Supreme Court had ordered the Kerala government to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each of the 400 flat owners of Maradu in the port city of Kochi that has been ordered to be demolished for the violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules.

It was revealed that John Brittas, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s media advisor owns a flat at the controversial Marad apartments. There are criticisms raised against even the S.C order for allowing compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the flat owners, while many have allegedly chosen to show a lesser price in their documents.

So What’s the price of John Brittas’ flat at Marad, as shown in the relevant papers? On multiple places on the Internet, it was alleged that Brittas’ flats price is mentioned as just Rs 3 lakhs in the document. While the news is not fully verified, it is noteworthy that Brittas has not come up with any objection. Here are a couple of Facebook posts we found posted by some users. Read here?: