Final year Medical students tormented by Depression, Anxiety, and Stress

The overall environment of the medical school is often considered very stressful. It projects negative effects not only on the academic performances of medical students but also deteriorate their physical health and psychosocial wellbeing. A recent study conducted among final year medical students uses a scale for Depression, anxiety, and stress which concludes that more than half of the students suffer from depression and stress and the incidence of anxiety is even higher.

The common reasons to high stress and anxiety included pressure of passing exams, the pressure of living up to family’s expectations, fear of stepping into the real world of medicine, and dissatisfaction with the administration. This profession is highly demanding and requires the utmost focus and expertise.

There is a desperate need to take measures to enhance the mental health of medical students who will be future lifesavers.