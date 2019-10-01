Imran fires UN envoy Maleeha Lodhi, for his blunder speech

Maleeha Lodhi the Pak diplomat who guided Imran Khan for his first appearance at the UN would soon be replaced by Munir Akram, a former envoy who is widely known for his toxicity and harsh stands against India. Pakistan called back Munir Akram 15 years ago tactfully as the US wanted his diplomatic immunity removed for alleged charges of domestic violence against his living partner Marijana Mihic.

The move taken within 3 days of Imran’s return could well be considered as a corrective action. Many Pakistani analysts see Imran’s UN address would eventually backlash as the western media assessed his reference of nuclear war in the context of Kashmir issue as a blatant threat to the world.

Maleeha Lodhi who has been in the US either as Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington or as its UN Envoy in New York through several Pak regimes could be meeting her stone wall after a long run.