India dismisses US concerns on Russian S-400 missile purchase,”doesn’t like any one to tell us what to buy”

Foreign minister S Jaishankar dismissed US concerns over the agreed purchase of S400 Russian missile defense system amid an expected counter move by Trump administration to impose sanctions against India.

“We have always maintained that what we buy — the sourcing or not to buy from Russia any more than we would like any state to tell us to buy or not buy from America,” Jaishankar said. Freedom of choice is ours and we think it’s in everybody’s interest to recognize that,” he added.

India an ally of erstwhile USSR during the cold war era has always maintained pleasant a diplomatic warmth. Last year India and Russia have agreed to buy five S-400 systems for $5.2 billion, which is now on the pipeline.