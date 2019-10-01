Is This 20-Year-Old the Next Messi? His Stunning Goal Leaves Fans Impressed. Watch Video

Life after Lionel Messi hangs up his boots may not be that bad for Barcelona. 20-year-old Alex Collado has kept the hopes of Barcelona fans alive, with a stunning goal for Barcelona’s B team against Atletico Levante.
Alex Collado zigzagged his way past the first defender and then another skilled move took him through to finally cap it all off with a backheel finish. Watch the video shared by Barcelona B’s official Twitter handle here:
? El golàs d'Álex Collado
? El golazo de Collado
? Estadi Johan Cruyff pic.twitter.com/Ka0VbR47UK
— FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) September 29, 2019
Fans were too impressed with the video as they wondered if they are already seeing the next Messi.
