Is This 20-Year-Old the Next Messi? His Stunning Goal Leaves Fans Impressed. Watch Video

Life after Lionel Messi hangs up his boots may not be that bad for Barcelona. 20-year-old Alex Collado has kept the hopes of Barcelona fans alive, with a stunning goal for Barcelona’s B team against Atletico Levante.

Alex Collado zigzagged his way past the first defender and then another skilled move took him through to finally cap it all off with a backheel finish. Watch the video shared by Barcelona B’s official Twitter handle here:

? El golàs d'Álex Collado

? El golazo de Collado

? Estadi Johan Cruyff pic.twitter.com/Ka0VbR47UK — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) September 29, 2019

Fans were too impressed with the video as they wondered if they are already seeing the next Messi.