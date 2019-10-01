Latest NewsSports

Is This 20-Year-Old the Next Messi? His Stunning Goal Leaves Fans Impressed. Watch Video

Oct 1, 2019, 10:09 pm IST
Life after Lionel Messi hangs up his boots may not be that bad for Barcelona. 20-year-old Alex Collado has kept the hopes of Barcelona fans alive, with a stunning goal for Barcelona’s B team against Atletico Levante.

Alex Collado zigzagged his way past the first defender and then another skilled move took him through to finally cap it all off with a backheel finish. Watch the video shared by Barcelona B’s official Twitter handle here:

Fans were too impressed with the video as they wondered if they are already seeing the next Messi.

