Love jihad in Kerala : Christian church issues circular to warn parents and members

Thamarasherry Diocese has issued a circular warning parents and members of the church to be aware of the dangers of love jihad.Recently, many cases of love jihad where the victims were Christian girls have surfaced sending shock waves through the minority Christian community in Kerala.

The circular, signed by the Bishop of Thamarasherry, was read in between the holy communion.

The clergy had warned about love jihad ten years back but it was not taken serious. The victims are trapped in the name of love and brainwashed into converting into Islam. The targeted attacks of love jihadis is worrisome and must not go unnoticed. Many in the clergy says that the Church was silent to avoid a communal rift in the state.

The circular asks the members to be alert against love jihad and says that there is an attempt to silence this issue in the name of communal harmony.

The circular says that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has found that the individuals with terror connections target girls of a particular community in order to convert them. In the past four and half years the Kozhikode region saw 110 cases of love jihad initiated by religious fanatic groups.

The jihadi operatives use mobile phones and push the girls into adultery and blackmail them into converting. The circular asks the members to teach children the Christian character at home inorder to resist this evil plan.