Major pre-election setback for BJP ,SC trashes clean chit for CM Fadnavis

In a major set back for BJP before the forthcoming elections, Supreme court on Tuesday trashed the clean chit given to Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in false election affidavit case.

Fadnavis allegedly hid his involvement in two criminal cases in the election affidavit submitted before contesting 2014 assembly elections.

The critical ruling was made by a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.Earlier the petitions by the lawyer Satish Ukey for action against Fadnavis had been turned down by the lower court as well as the Mumbai High Court.The Supreme Court ruling would mean that CM Fadnavis will now have to face trial for 2014 election case.