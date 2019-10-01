Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Chickpea and Bean Sprouts Patties

Ingredients

½ red onion, diced

1 can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

¾ tsp. Cumin seeds

½ cup sun dried Tomatoes

2 tbsp. Bean sprouts

2 tbsp. Olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

To serve:

Mango chutney

Crisp green salad

How to Make Chickpea and Bean Sprouts Patties

Place the onion and chickpeas in a food processor or blender and process until the chickpeas are broken down.

Add all the remaining ingredients except the olive oil, season with salt and black pepper, and process again, until the mixture comes together.

Using wet hands, form the mixture into small patties.

Cover and chill for 5 minutes.

Heat the oil in a large skillet, add the patties, and cook for 4-5 minutes on each side, until golden.

To Serve: These fried patties can be served with a little mango chutney and crisp green salad.