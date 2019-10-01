Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Lazeez Jhingey

Ingredients

500 gms. prawns, medium size, shelled, cleaned and de-veined

4 tbsp. oil

2 onions, ground to a paste

1 tsp. Ginger and Garlic paste

3 tbsp. Tomato puree

4 green chillies, whole

10-15 Curry leaves

Salt to taste

1 tsp. chiLli powder

½ tsp. coriander powder

½ tsp. Black cumin seeds

½ cup Coconut milk, thin

½ cup Coconut milk, thick

½ cup green coriander leaves, chopped

How to Make Lazeez Jhingey

Wash prawns thoroughly and pat dry.

Heat oil in a pan, add onion and fry until transparent.

Add ginger and garlic pastes, fry further for 2-3 minutes.

Mix in tomato puree, green chilli, salt, curry leaves, chilli powder, coriander powder and black cumin seeds.

Fry until the oil separates.

Add thick coconut milk and bring to a boil, stirring continuously.

Add prawns, thin coconut milk, followed by coriander leaves.

Cook uncovered over medium flame for 7-10 minutes or until prawns become opaque, stirring continuously.

Serve immediately, with boiled rice as an accompaniment.