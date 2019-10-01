Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Lazeez Jhingey

Ingredients
500 gms. prawns, medium size, shelled, cleaned and de-veined
4 tbsp. oil
2 onions, ground to a paste
1 tsp. Ginger and Garlic paste
3 tbsp. Tomato puree
4 green chillies, whole
10-15 Curry leaves
Salt to taste
1 tsp. chiLli powder
½ tsp. coriander powder
½ tsp. Black cumin seeds
½ cup Coconut milk, thin
½ cup Coconut milk, thick
½ cup green coriander leaves, chopped
How to Make Lazeez Jhingey
Wash prawns thoroughly and pat dry.
Heat oil in a pan, add onion and fry until transparent.
Add ginger and garlic pastes, fry further for 2-3 minutes.
Mix in tomato puree, green chilli, salt, curry leaves, chilli powder, coriander powder and black cumin seeds.
Fry until the oil separates.
Add thick coconut milk and bring to a boil, stirring continuously.
Add prawns, thin coconut milk, followed by coriander leaves.
Cook uncovered over medium flame for 7-10 minutes or until prawns become opaque, stirring continuously.
Serve immediately, with boiled rice as an accompaniment.
