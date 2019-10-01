Renault launches Kwid facelift in India : Price and Features

Renault has launched a facelift of its popular Kwid hatchback, priced from Rs 2.83 lakh. The refreshed model arrives in five levels of trim – Standard, RxE, RxL, RxT and Climber – and comes with two petrol engine options. Bookings have also opened online on Renault’s website for Rs 5,000.

The updated Kwid borrows styling cues from the Renault City KZ-E electric car that was unveiled in China earlier this year. It gets a split headlamp setup similar to the MG Hector and Tata Harrier SUVs, with the LED daytime running lamps being positioned next to the chrome-embellished front grille. The main headlamp cluster is positioned lower down in the bumper in a deep recess. The outgoing Kwid’s hexagonal radiator grille has been replaced with one that has horizontal slats. At the back, there’s a new rear bumper – which gets reflectors on the sides – and new LED elements in the tail-lights. Additionally, the top-spec Climber variant gets faux skid plates at the front and back, roof rails, 14-inch gunmetal grey alloys and orange highlights.

Renault offers six exterior paint options with the new Kwid – Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze and Electric Blue.