Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 official teaser out : Watch Here

Dabangg 3 will be Salman’s first movie ever to be released in multiple languages simultaneously.

With an unprecedented move, Chulbul Pandey has broken the barriers between reel and real-life and has completely taken over the promotions of his own film in his own style! Our lovable Robinhood announces his arrival to the world, so brace yourselves because Chulbul Pandey is kick-starting the promotions of the film.

While the countdown to the film has started, Team Dabangg is creating all the buzz with this unique strategy to bring you closer to their favourite lovable cop. Salman Khan makes way for Chulbul ‘Robinhood’ Pandey, and will be seen only as Chulbul until the release of the film!