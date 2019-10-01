School girl crushed to death by speeding truck

Villagers of Mathura’s Narauli woke up to the heart-pinching news of a 12-year-old schoolgirl crushed to death by a speeding truck.

The incident happened Monday morning as she was on her way to school while a truck reportedly at high speed and out of control ran over her. local residents blocked the road for half an hour, demanding the construction of speed breakers on the interior roads of the area to deter motorists from speeding. The truck driver was arrested and the girl’s body was sent for autopsy.