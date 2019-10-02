North Korea fires submarine ballistic missile

Pyongyang yesterday successfully test-fired a “submarine-launched ballistic missile”, Seoul said on Wednesday. The ballistic missile test is conducted days after the US and North Korea announced to continue the stalled nuclear talks.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a ballistic missile early Wednesday fired around 450 kilometers (280 miles) in an easterly direction at a maximum altitude of 910 kilometers. The missile was “believed to be one of the Pukkuksong models”, the JCS said in a statement, referring to a line of submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) under development by the North.

The test is widely seen as the usual North Korean strategy of coupling military tests ahead of talks to exert pressure over negotiating partners