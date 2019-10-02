‘Bypass Road ‘ trailer out , Neil Nitin Mukesh’s typical murder mystery thriller

After his appearance as an undercover officer in big-budget action thriller Saaho, Neil Nitin appears as a paralytic wheelchair bound in his upcoming film ‘Bypass Road’.

Neil has also written the story, screenplay, and dialogue for Bypass Road. The film also stars Adah Sharma, Rajit Kapur, and Gul Panag. Directed by Neil’s brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. The film will be a typical murder mystery and Neil said the genre of home invasion is not fully explored in the Indian cinema industry.

‘Bypass Road’ is set to hit screens on November 1.