Amit Shah requests to people -avoid single-use plastic

Amit Shah on Wednesday called out to avoid single-use plastic and urged citizens to take an initiative to make this a mass movement.

Highlighting the perils of single-use plastic, the BJP president said it takes nearly 400 years for it to degrade.

Addressing a rally at the start of the ‘Sankalp Yatra’ to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Shah said even animals are adversely affected due to single-use plastic. Amit Shah flagged off nation wide Sankalp Yatra and marched for about 500 meters.