BJP Leader Sandeep G Varier Sense a Threat in Kerala, Wants Central Govt to Implement this in the State. Check this Out

Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday promised to remove illegal migrants from the state of West Bengal through the National Register of Citizens (NRC) scheme. "All infiltrators will be thrown out," said Amit Shah and many have already drawn an equivalence between citizens of Bangladesh and 'infiltrators'.

Meanwhile, BJP leader from Kerala, Sandeep G Varier said that this policy has to be implemented in Kerala as the state is facing a crisis due to illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Recently terrorists from Bangladesh were caught from Malappuram. Among the infiltrators from Bangladesh in Kerala, there are thieves and terrorists. Kerala government has no statistics on these immigrants… BEyond political interests, considering the common good of the nation, Central government should implement its policy to expel illegal immigrants of Bangladesh in Kerala too,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

