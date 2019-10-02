Corruption in ticket distribution : Congress supporters protest outside Sonia Gandhi’s residence

Ahead of Haryana Assembly elections 2019, Congress leader Ashok Tanwar has alleged the party of selling tickets to candidates and called his supporters to protest outside the Congress headquarters on Wednesday. After assembling at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in the national capital along with several supporters and party workers, Tanwar claimed that leadership of Congress in Haryana has been destroyed. For 5 years, I gave my blood and sweat for Congress. Leadership in Haryana has been destroyed. We have been dedicated to the party. Why give tickets to those who have recently joined and criticised Congress earlier,” he said.

The former Haryana Congress chief also accused the grand old party of selling assembly seats to various candidates. “The ticket for Sohna assembly seat was sold for Rs 5 Crores. We will fix the situation. If ticket distribution has been unfair then how those who have been chosen will win?,” he said.

Supporters of Tanwar alleged that the party is giving tickets to ‘undeserving’ candidates. “The ones who are being given the ticket by the party stayed comfortably in their air-conditioned rooms while those leaders who worked hard over the last five years are being ignored,” a party worker was quoted by ANI.

“Those who went against Sonia Gandhi’s directions and ruined the vote base of the party during the Rajya Sabha elections are also being given the tickets,” he added.

Tanwar is miffed at the ticket distribution in the state. He said that “those who have worked for the party in last five years are ignored in ticket distribution. The persons who have worked against the party are considered by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.”

Sources said that the party is even considering giving tickets to turncoats.