Famed novelist Gong Ji-young faces court for defaming Budhists

Korea’s largest Buddhist sect Jogye Order submitted a complaint against Gong to Jongno Police Station in Seoul on Friday for her controversial sharing of an edited photo of the spiritual leader of the sect and the leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) on Twitter.

The controversy sparked when Gong shared the image featuring a Buddhist monk with the morphed face of LKP leader Hwang Kyo-Ahn who shaved his head weeks ago in protest of the embattled Justice Minister Cho Kuk. The photo also had the LKP logo on the wall of the meeting room. The photo was taken during the Jogye Order members’ meeting on Sept. 16, 2016. Gong retweeted the edited photo on Sept. 20 with the message, “Let’s have fun!”

Two Buddhist monks? Ven. Heil and Hosan? claimed the novelist defamed Jogye Order’s spiritual leader Yeha as his face was replaced by the LKP leader.”She is such a renowned novelist and her literary influence is huge. She would have known the defamatory nature of the photo but went ahead with uploading it and by doing so she derided and made fun of Jogye Order,” they said.