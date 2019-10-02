“Hindi is a little child in diapers when compared to Tamil”, says Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said the Hindi language was a “little child in diapers” compared to older languages such as Tamil and Sanskrit, The Times of India reported.

“Among the family of languages, the youngest one is Hindi,” he said during an event at Loyola College in Chennai on Tuesday. “We will have to take care of that language [Hindi] because it is our child too. Compared to Tamil, Sanskrit and Telugu, it is still the youngest language.”

Haasan said that Hindi was a good language and he had “compassion and kindness” towards it, but it should not be forced on people. “Don’t stuff it down our throats,” he said. The MNM leader was answering a student’s question on the topic of language politics.