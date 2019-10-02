Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan’s Biopic to be Made? Can You Guess Who Will be the Director and Actor?

V. A Shrikumar Menon, director of the film Odiyan and many other advertisements, might soon come up with a movie that is a biopic of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a Facebook post yesterday, Mr. Menon has said that he has been learning about the life story of communist leader A.K Gopalan for the purpose of making a movie and social media went abuzz that the director could be working on a biopic of Mr. Vijayan.

There were already speculations in social media that Pinarayi’s biopic will be made in the name ‘Comrade’ and fanmade posters of the same too were quite common. A lot of movie lovers and communist sympathizers are also saying that actor Mohanlal could play the lead role in the movie.

Check Out the Facebook Post of Shrikumar Menon: