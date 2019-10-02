Man and his daughter-in-law found dead,doubts loom of an illicit affair

A 56-year-old man and his daughter in law were found dead in a bed. The incident happened in Azadpur village coming under the jurisdiction area of the Lavedi police station of the Ittava district.

Krishna Murari 56 and his son’s wife Saritha 35 committed suicide by drinking poison as per reports. Upon investigation, it came up that the two where awkwardly intimate in their relationship and the family had objected to the illicit affair. Saritha is the wife of Pankaj, the deceased Krishna Murari’s son.

Police are of the conclusion that the family’s objection prompted the odd couple to commit suicide.