Festivals & Events

Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Cucumber Raita

Oct 2, 2019, 09:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Ingredients

2 cups – thick plain, fresh yogurt
1 – large Cucumber (half grated and half chopped)
1/2-1 tsp – roasted cumin powder
A few sprigs – Cilantro
Salt
Chilli powder/ground pepper for garnish (optional)

How to Make Cucumber Raita

Add the yogurt along with the spices in a bowl. Beat well until it becomes smooth.
Add the grated cucumber and mix well.
Then add the chopped cucumber to the mix along with cilantro
Give it a good mix.
Serve garnished with some chilli powder/roasted cumin powder to taste.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close