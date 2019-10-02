Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Cucumber Raita

Ingredients

2 cups – thick plain, fresh yogurt

1 – large Cucumber (half grated and half chopped)

1/2-1 tsp – roasted cumin powder

A few sprigs – Cilantro

Salt

Chilli powder/ground pepper for garnish (optional)

How to Make Cucumber Raita

Add the yogurt along with the spices in a bowl. Beat well until it becomes smooth.

Add the grated cucumber and mix well.

Then add the chopped cucumber to the mix along with cilantro

Give it a good mix.

Serve garnished with some chilli powder/roasted cumin powder to taste.