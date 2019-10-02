Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Cucumber Raita

Ingredients
2 cups – thick plain, fresh yogurt
1 – large Cucumber (half grated and half chopped)
1/2-1 tsp – roasted cumin powder
A few sprigs – Cilantro
Salt
Chilli powder/ground pepper for garnish (optional)
How to Make Cucumber Raita
Add the yogurt along with the spices in a bowl. Beat well until it becomes smooth.
Add the grated cucumber and mix well.
Then add the chopped cucumber to the mix along with cilantro
Give it a good mix.
Serve garnished with some chilli powder/roasted cumin powder to taste.
Post Your Comments