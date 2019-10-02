PM Modi releases commemorative Rs 150 coins on Gandhi Jayanthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released commemorative Rs 150 coins on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Modi released the special coins during a special event held in Ahmedabad to mark the sesquicentennial birth anniversary of Gandhi. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present during the occasion.

“Whole world is celebrating Bapu’s birth anniversary. A few days ago United Nations (UN) released a postal stamp to make this occasion memorable, now commemorative stamps & coins have also been released here,” Modi said while addressing a gathering on 20,000 village heads.