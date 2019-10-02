Swachh Bharat Mission : Google Maps now shows over 57,000 public toilets across India

Google announced on Wednesday that Google Maps now shows more than 57,000 public toilets in over 2,300 cities all over India. The development brings a new milestone to the Swachh Bharat flagship initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Notably, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan campaign was launched on October 02, 2014 from Rajghat by Modi.

More than 2.5 lakh users now search for public toilets every month on both Google Search and Google Maps, the Sundar Pichai-led company said in a statement.

The Swachh Bharat Mission, which was launched as a pilot in 2016 in New Delhi, Indore and Bhopal, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has turned out to be a hit. Later in 2018, Google and MoUA joined hands to make the discovery of public toilets in India more convenient via the Google Maps app. It also found mention in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech that she delivered earlier this year. In July this year, Google had added more than 45,000 public toilets under the government’s Loo Review campaign.

Users in India can enter ‘public toilets near me’ on Google Search, Google Assistant or Google Maps and get find toilets near them at the tips of their fingers.