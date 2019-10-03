6 Elderly forced to eat human excreta in Odisha blaming witch-craft

In a shocking act of mob violence, six elderly people living in Ganjam village in Odisha were dragged out of their homes and forced to eat human excreta. Later the cruelty surpassed the mark as they chipped off their teeth.

The mob rage was sparked as someone made the villagers believe that the six elderly were behind the mysterious deaths of 6 women. Some more women fell ill the following night which led to the incident. Police where informed Wednesday early morning and Inspector Brijesh RAi together with police force rescued the old from the villagers.29 villagers were arrested from which 22 were women.

All six victims were hospitalized and their condition is said to be stable. Ganjam village now looks deserted as nearly all men have left fearing police action.