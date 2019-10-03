Anu Sithara is the hottest actress in Malayalam,says Anarkali Marikar

Malayalam film ‘Aanandam’ fame Anarkali Marikar is pretty busy with her new projects. She also received praise from various corners for her performance in the film ‘Uyare’. However, the actress says that she is fed up with people comparing her to actress Parvathy.

“Many people used to say that I look like Parvathy. I am fed up with such comparisons,” she said in a recent interview. When quizzed about the hottest actress and actor in Malayalam, Anarkali was quick to point out the names of Anu Sithara and Asif Ali. She further added that she used to frequently visit the Instagram page of actress Saniya Iyyappan.

Anarkali also shared that she does search for her hot photos in Google in order to find out whether any of her pictures have been posted without her knowledge. “I did a hot photoshoot recently. But even before that, there were several videos on Youtube with the title ‘Anjali Marikar’s hot video’,” she added.