‘Bangladesh immigrants must be expelled from Kerala too’; demands BJP leader

Yuvamorcha state secretary Sandeep.G.Varrier demanded that the NRC must be implemented in Kerala too. He in a post shared on social media asked all the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who were working in Kerala must be expelled from the state and country.

In a post shared on Facebook, Sandeep.G.Varrier claimed that many Bangladeshi militants were arrested from Malappuram. The state government has not data about the Bangladeshi immigrants who were in the state who were living here as people from West Bengal. There were criminals in them. They were destroying the employment sector in the state. They were taking our hundred crores of rupees out of the state.