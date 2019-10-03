BSNL announces new prepaid plan,offers unlimited data with 455 days validity

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Thursday announced its festival offer to provide benefits to its existing and new users. The new offer brings the extension of validity to 455 days for customers recharging with the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan.

Similarly, the state-run operator has announced the updated Rs. 106 and Rs. 107 prepaid plans for its new customers. There are also additional data benefits on the Rs. 186 and Rs. 187 prepaid recharge plans. The telco is aiming to compete against the likes of Airtel and Reliance Jio with its new offer that will run throughout this festive season.