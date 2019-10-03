Central government revives pension scheme,benefit to millions of families

Centre has notified amendments to grant an improved pension to families of government employees dying after serving less than seven years.

According to the new rule the families of government servants who died before the completion of service of seven years within 10 years before October 1, 2019, will also be eligible for family pension at improved rates.

The government revived the family pension scheme for those who died in early years of service keeping in mind the fact that the remuneration would be less at the time an employee enters service.