CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet PM Narendra Modi tomorrow

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao left for Delhi in a special aircraft from Begumpet airport to attend the meeting scheduled with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow around 11 am.

This is the first meeting with the Prime Minister nine months after he elected to power again. It is learned that the KCR will be discussing on the various issues in the state such as according national status to a project in Telangana and changes on the zonal system to the newly formed districts Mulugu and Narayanpet.

He is also likely to hold talks over promises made to Telangana in the AP reorganisation act, setting up iron industry in Bayyaram, railway coach factory in Kazipet and several others.