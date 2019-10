Commodity Market: Gold price surges

In the commodity market the price of yellow metal has surged today. The price of sovereign gold has surged by Rs.80.

In Kerala sovereign gold is trading at a higher price of Rs.3495 per gram and Rs.27,960 per eight gram. On Tuesday sovereign gold was settled trading at Rs.3485 per gram and Rs.27,880 per 8 gram.

On September 4 gold has touched a record high price. on September 4 gold was priced at Rs.3640 per gram and Rs.29120 for 8 gram. In International market gold was trading at $.1499 per ounce.