Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam set to resign from party

Former Congress president Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday lashed out at his party for denying a party ticket to his loyalist and threatened not to campaign for the party during the Maharashtra state elections.In two tweets, Nirupam said he had asked for only one seat from Mumbai but the request had been turned down.

‘I had recommended just one name in Mumbai for Assembly election. Heard that even that has been rejected. As I had told the leadership earlier,in that case I will not participate in poll campaign. Its my final decision,’ (sic) he tweeted.

His second tweet reads, ‘I hope that the day has not yet come to say good bye to party. But the way leadership is behaving with me, it doesn’t seem far away(sic)’.