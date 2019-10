Congress on Wednesday suspended former Lok Sabha MP Ramakant Yadav from the party for a period of six years. Justifying the suspension, the Congress said the decision was taken because Ramakant Yadav was involved in “anti-party activities”.

Ramakant Yadav is a four-time Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh, a seat currently represented by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan.