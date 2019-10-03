“Determined to live, she beat Cancer twice” Woman dances to raise fund for treatment

Navi Indran Pillai a woman of Indian Origin residing in Shah Alam, Selangor in Malaysia could well be considered an epic in determination. She fought cancer twice in her life and also won the battle against the gripping disease-though the second fight was a little tougher.

She is now cancer-free but has to undergo life long treatments and observations to keep the crawler at bay. The now 29-year-old was first diagnosed with breast cancer when she was only 22 in 2013. Her dreams, one of which was to become a classical Indian dancer, had to be put on hold as she underwent aggressive treatments to battle the illness.

She beat the disease in 2014 and left to further her studies in Australia. In 2018 however, Navi found out that she had metastatic breast cancer that had spread to her liver and backbone and so began another round of treatments that almost broke her. Though the treatments were debilitating, Navi was determined to get better.

Navi is now dancing to raise funds for her life long treatment The treatments are costly and so, to ease her family’s financial burden, the gutsy young woman is taking to the stage. She takes guidance from her dance guru Guruvayur Usha Dorai. Navi is also an inspiration for cancer patients with her activities on Instagram. She says in her Instagram” Cancer taught me to love life”

The student of Indian classical dance hopes to raise funds through her performance to help her parents pay for her treatment.

Her dance performance, Dhanvantrim Nruthyam #kissedbycancer, will take place on 12 Oct at the Shantanand Auditorium, Temple of Fine Arts, Kuala Lumpur.