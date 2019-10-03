Ex-Haryana Congress chief resigns from all party posts

A day after protesting outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s residence over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution, former Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar on Thursday resigned from all election committees of the party. He resigned from all the post by writing a letter to Gandhi but said he would continue to work to strengthen the party as its ‘ordinary soldier’.

Tanwar alleged that the Congress in Haryana had turned into ‘Hooda Congress’ as those who worked against the party’s interests in the last five years have been given prominence over those who slogged to strengthen the opposition party in Haryana.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tanwar along with his supporters staged a protest outside Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence, alleging corruption in the distribution of tickets for the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana. Without spelling out any details, he said if need be, he would give adequate proof of the same to Gandhi.

“The way ticket distribution has been done is not as per practice and laid rules,” Tanwar said, asking the party to spell out the criterion for allocation of tickets.

Asked if he would campaign for the party, Tanwar said he would assess it as and when someone requires him for campaigning, he would take a call accordingly.

Tanwar, however, did not rule out that his supporters would contest against the Congress nominees, saying it would be their own call and he cannot influence them.