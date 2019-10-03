Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down

In the Forex market, the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the weak opening of Indian stock market, rising crude oil prices , foreign fund outflow and the rising demand of US dollar in the global market has weighed on the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the domestic currency opened weak at 71.22 and then slipped down 28 paise to reach at 71.35 against the US dollar. On Tuesday the Indian rupee has settled down at 71.07 against the US currency.

Dollar Index, which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies had rose by 0.02% to 99.04.