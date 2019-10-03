Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh to visit Pakistan

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be going to Pakistan in the first Jatha for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9. Singh accepted the invitation of Punjab’s Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to join the first ‘Jatha’ (religious group) to Kartarpur Gurudwara in the month of November. He will also attend the main event on the Indian side of the Kartarpur Corridor at Sultanpur Lodhi.

It is interesting to note that Manmohan Singh, having been a former Prime Minister of India, has never visited Pakistan during the 10 years of his prime ministership. Singh was born in Gah which is in now in the Chakwal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province. After the Partition, his family had shifted to Amritsar.

On Monday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that the country would invite Dr Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor. Although no official reply had come from ex-Prime Minister Singh, Congress sources had said that he would not be taking up the invitation.