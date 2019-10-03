Govt gives Y+ security to defiant Congress Raebareli MLA

Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to provide ‘Y-plus’ security cover to defiant Congress MLA from Raebareli (Sadar) Aditi Singh. This comes a day after Aditi Singh took part in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. She participated in the session despite the Congress party boycotting it.

The UP government had called a special 36-hour session to discuss sustainable development goals on the occassion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress decided to boycott this session, claiming the state government was just out to set a record

After attending the session, Aditi Singh had said she attended it because it was called to discuss sustainable development goals. “In my speech, I only spoke about development. When Article 370 was abrogated in Kashmir, I decided to fully support it. Whenever discussions on development take place, we should think beyond the party line. I will accept whatever decision is taken by the party on my move to attend the session but my priority will always be serve people in my constituency,” Aditi Singh had told reporters on Tuesday.