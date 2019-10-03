India’s Strong Diplomatic Moves See Pakistan’s Ambitious Atttempt Thwarted. Find Out What Happened

Pakistan was trying to facilitate a meeting of the ‘president’ of Pakistan occupied Kashmir at the French Assembly but India’s strong diplomatic moves saw these attempts spoiled. Pakistan wanted Pok President Massod Khan at Nation Assembly on September 24, as per the reports of some national media.

India responded strongly to Pak’s attempt, the Indian embassy issued a demarche to French foreign ministry that ‘Pok President’ at National assembly will be an infringement of India’s sovereignty. India stood united in the issue as the diaspora population too tried to raise the issue with emails to the speaker of the National Assembly and MP’s.

When Mr. Khan was disallowed by the government Pakistani envoy Moin-Ul Haque attended the event and spoke on his behalf, but his presence failed to draw crowds and those who attended were mostly embassy staff.