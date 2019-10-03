S Jayashankar ,”Indo-Iranian ties stronger than ever”-hints strategic partnership with Iran

“Teheran – which is confronting crushing US sanctions is denied to sell its oil to India. Even if India is not importing oil from Iran the ties between the two nations date back to thousands of years and the relations are cultural, political, economical and we would make it military in Chabahar Bandargah port of Iran if a need arises”, said external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

The Chabahar Bandargah port is located near Sistan-Baluchistan in Indian-Ocean, Jointly developed by Iran, India, and Afghanistan for boosting trade links with middle-east and Africa.

Speaking to press at ‘US-India strategic and partnership forum’ on Wedneday he said,” I am dismissing the reports that Iran is disappointed(With India). Iranians have a clear thought, both India and Iran are working towards a better world. Both nations also mutually understand there issues and sentiments”.