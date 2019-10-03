INX Media scam: Judicial custody of Chidambaram extended

A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of former union minister P.Chidambaram in the INX Media Scam. The Special Court in Delhi has extended the judicial custody of veteran Congress leader till October 17. The judicial custody of Chidambaram has ended today.

Earlier on today, the former union minister has approached Supreme court requesting bail. The Delhi High Court has declined the bail request of Chidamabram saying as he is influential there is a chance of influencing witnesses.

The national investigation agency CBI has arrested Chidamabram on August 21 in the INX Media Scam corruption case. CBI has registered an FIR on May 15,2017. The FIR alleges irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas fund of Rs.305 crore in 2007. That time Chidamabram was the union Finance Minister.