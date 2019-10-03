Jail,fine and cane for molesting a house maid when family out on holiday

An air traffic control manager in Singapore who molested a housemaid when his family was out on tour was sentenced to 11 months in jail, a fine of 5000 SD(Approx:2.6L rupees) and 3 lashes with a cane.

Stanley Cheng Kim an employee of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore found himself and the maid alone in the apartment after his wife, two children and parents-in-law flew to China for their holiday. The incident happened on November 2016 when Cheng crept into the maid’s bedroom and rested his head upon her right shoulder and withdrew seeing her objection. Two days later he again made sexual advances by hugging her from behind and groping her right breast. After that, the maid complained to her agency and the man left the apartment.

In sentencing the Singaporean on Wednesday, Judge Foo said Cheng had abused his position when he was alone in his flat with the maid.

The court also observed that the nature of Cheng’s contacts were “brief and innocent”, such that the maid did not have any cause to be concerned. The CASS had suspended Cheng after he was charged in court on July 2017.