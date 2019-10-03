Kerala, Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that parts of Kerala, southern Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The official weather forecasting agency also predicted that Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh , Rajasthan and Bihar will also get heavy rainfall.

In the All India Weather Warning Bulletin released on Thursday the IMD has also predicted that thunderstorm accompanied with lightnings is likely to occur in Uttarkhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.