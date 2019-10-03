“Mahatma Gandhi on Lips, But…” Asaduddin Owaisi Lashes out at BJP. See his Statement

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP and said that the party has Nathuram Godse in their mind although they speak at length about Mahatma Gandhi.Mr. Owaisi was addressing a public rally in support of AIMIM candidates in Aurangabad ahead of the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra.

“We are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The present BJP government has Nathuram Godse in its mind and Mahatma Gandhi in its words,” said Owaisi.

“The BJP is running its shop in the name of Gandhi. This government is bluffing the entire country with the name of Gandhiji,”he added.(as quoted by a national media)